Findlay Park Partners LLP Has $495.61 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Findlay Park Partners LLP decreased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,879,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,091,964 shares during the period. T-Mobile US makes up approximately 3.4% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $495,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. TheStreet lowered shares of T-Mobile US from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

Shares of TMUS opened at $101.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.01. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

