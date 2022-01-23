Findlay Park Partners LLP Increases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 151.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,356,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023,221 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources comprises about 1.9% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $269,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after purchasing an additional 358,584 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in EOG Resources by 478.2% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 165,069 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,773,000 after acquiring an additional 136,522 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in EOG Resources by 185,774.3% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 130,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 130,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its stake in EOG Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. 85.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EOG opened at $100.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.28. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $50.08 and a one year high of $107.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 58.03%.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,342 shares of company stock worth $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.41.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

