First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 94.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,003,890 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,946,335 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.92% of First BanCorp. worth $52,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First BanCorp. by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,222,000 after purchasing an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 15.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First BanCorp. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,777,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,275,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,042,000 after acquiring an additional 733,150 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $149,406.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 65,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBP stock opened at $14.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.30. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $214.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.92 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of First BanCorp. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on First BanCorp. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

