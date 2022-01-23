First Busey (BUSE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.41 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 28.25%. On average, analysts expect First Busey to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BUSE stock opened at $27.53 on Friday. First Busey has a 1 year low of $20.58 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.43. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.82%.

A number of analysts have commented on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 401,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,892,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 66,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of First Busey by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.73% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

