First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $30.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First Financial Bancorp., is a financial holding company that engages in the business of commercial banking, and other permissible activities that are financial in nature, through seventeen wholly owned subsidiary institutions. Bancorp provides management and similar services for its subsidiary financial institutions. Bancorp must depend largely upon its seventeen subsidiaries for funds with which to pay the expenses of its operation and, to the extent applicable, any dividends on its outstanding shares of stock. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on First Financial Bancorp. from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of FFBC opened at $25.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.11. First Financial Bancorp. has a 1 year low of $18.11 and a 1 year high of $26.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $155.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.05 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 30.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,134,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,796,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the second quarter worth about $340,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 107,225.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,978 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 28,951 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in First Financial Bancorp. during the third quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bancorp. by 34.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp operates a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

