First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Stock Price Up 2.9% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) rose 2.9% during trading on Friday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $29.83 and last traded at $29.83. Approximately 1,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 699,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

FHB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.25.

The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.03.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 36.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ravi Mallela sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.73, for a total transaction of $63,004.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Hawaiian by 151.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,545,000 after buying an additional 2,002,561 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,393,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,194,000 after purchasing an additional 750,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,930,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,723,000 after buying an additional 669,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

First Hawaiian, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to consumer and commercial customers, including deposit products, lending services, and wealth management and trust services through its subsidiary First Hawaiian Bank. It operates through the following business segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.