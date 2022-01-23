First Quantum Minerals Ltd. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.10. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.58 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FM. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.42.

FM stock opened at C$33.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.32. The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$19.21 and a 1 year high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.28 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total value of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

