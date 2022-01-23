First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Given a C$40.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$40.00 price objective on First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$35.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded First Quantum Minerals to a buy rating and set a C$34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Eight Capital upped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a na rating and issued a C$39.00 price objective (up from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$36.42.

First Quantum Minerals stock opened at C$33.62 on Wednesday. First Quantum Minerals has a 52 week low of C$19.21 and a 52 week high of C$36.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$29.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85. The stock has a market cap of C$23.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.0099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

