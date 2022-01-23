First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $36.44 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 21,116 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $36,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,924,310 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,918,535,000 after purchasing an additional 314,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Express by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,594,740 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $5,716,089,000 after acquiring an additional 255,893 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,624,335 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,617,545,000 after acquiring an additional 254,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in American Express by 42.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,781,138 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,946,597,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533,898 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Express by 6.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after acquiring an additional 622,891 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total value of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AXP opened at $158.74 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $112.10 and a 52-week high of $189.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.95 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is 17.97%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on American Express from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on American Express from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Express from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.67.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

