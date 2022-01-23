First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) by 20.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 390,357 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $55,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,713,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,753,000 after purchasing an additional 589,641 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 18.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,435,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,187,000 after purchasing an additional 704,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,181,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,854,000 after purchasing an additional 44,280 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,000,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97,516 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,101,000 after buying an additional 16,321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

In other Starwood Property Trust news, CEO Barry S. Sternlicht acquired 217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.66 per share, with a total value of $4,928,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, President Jeffrey F. Dimodica acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $148,590.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

STWD opened at $24.05 on Friday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.57 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.34.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $302.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 120.75%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Real Estate Property, Infrastructure Lending and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

