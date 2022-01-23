First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 49.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,274 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,618 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.39% of Lithia Motors worth $37,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LAD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 14.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,889,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,806,000 after purchasing an additional 359,430 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 959,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,815,000 after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 18.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 737,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,297,000 after purchasing an additional 114,227 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,867,000 after purchasing an additional 21,775 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 3,374.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,650,000 after purchasing an additional 369,250 shares during the period. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 270 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.53, for a total value of $74,933.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lithia Motors stock opened at $289.12 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.03 and a 1 year high of $417.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $294.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.53.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.30 by $1.91. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 38.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lithia Motors from $335.00 to $303.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Lithia Motors in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.29.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

