First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 35,426 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,984 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,426 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $46,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,128,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Teradyne by 17.3% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 116,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 35.0% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 6,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,682,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,365,000 after buying an additional 48,578 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

TER opened at $143.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.31. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.05 and a 1 year high of $168.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.06% and a net margin of 27.59%. The company had revenue of $950.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.53%.

In related news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,349 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.86, for a total value of $716,976.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

TER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Teradyne from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teradyne has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

