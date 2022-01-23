First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 8,778 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $39,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.2% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 31,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $458,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $2,134,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 388,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $124.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $645.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.77. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $107.58 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

