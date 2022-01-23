First Republic Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.75% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $50,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $298.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.04. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.