First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 362 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Five Below worth $43,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its position in Five Below by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in Five Below by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Five Below by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five Below by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Five Below by 31.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 106,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,649,000 after buying an additional 25,754 shares during the period. 97.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

FIVE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.13. Five Below, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.52 and a twelve month high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

