FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Position Decreased by Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. FirstService accounts for 0.1% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in FirstService by 5.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.6% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 17,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 3.7% in the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 53,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. 69.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FirstService alerts:

Shares of FSV opened at $155.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. FirstService Co. has a twelve month low of $133.75 and a twelve month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $849.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

FSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.60.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.