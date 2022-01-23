Flux Price Down 42.2% Over Last Week (FLUX)

Flux (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Flux has a market cap of $347.47 million and approximately $55.22 million worth of Flux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flux coin can now be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00004391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flux has traded down 42.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00261094 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00081898 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00099564 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001363 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003068 BTC.

About Flux

Flux (CRYPTO:FLUX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Flux’s total supply is 220,347,380 coins and its circulating supply is 224,763,680 coins. Flux’s official message board is medium.com/@dataminenetwork . The official website for Flux is datamine.network . The Reddit community for Flux is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Flux’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Flux

