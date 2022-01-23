Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 4.8% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 18.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the third quarter worth about $47,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI opened at $26.40 on Friday. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC has a twelve month low of $20.40 and a twelve month high of $34.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12 and its 200-day moving average is $26.88.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative return on equity of 10.11% and a negative net margin of 39.63%. The company had revenue of $135.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is -67.35%.

Separately, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.80.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

