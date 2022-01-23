Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Price Target Cut to C$6.50

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on FSM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.54.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $3.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.32. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $162.57 million during the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.01% of the company’s stock.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

