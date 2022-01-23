Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.15% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 771,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,273,000 after purchasing an additional 18,878 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 402,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,111,000 after purchasing an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 207,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,699,000 after purchasing an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 15,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 81.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 17,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTSD opened at $93.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.45. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $92.48 and a one year high of $96.08.

