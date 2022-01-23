Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Group Holdings Inc. operates family aircraft. Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ULCC. Bank of America raised shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Frontier Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.69.

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Frontier Group has a twelve month low of $12.62 and a twelve month high of $22.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $630.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.94 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Frontier Group will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $1,047,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,318,640 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $139,911,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $63,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $48,622,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $33,688,000. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in Frontier Group in the second quarter worth $37,584,000. Institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

