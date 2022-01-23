FTC Solar, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million.
Shares of FTCI opened at $4.11 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.
In related news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $15,047,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About FTC Solar
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.
