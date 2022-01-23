FTC Solar, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share (NASDAQ:FTCI)

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of FTC Solar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Colliers Securities analyst D. Soderberg now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.61). Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for FTC Solar’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 45.04%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.83 million.

FTCI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FTC Solar from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised FTC Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on FTC Solar from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of FTCI opened at $4.11 on Friday. FTC Solar has a 1 year low of $4.06 and a 1 year high of $15.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73.

In related news, Director David Springer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,006,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean Hunkler acquired 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.47 per share, with a total value of $151,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $47,381,000. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $46,938,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $29,007,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $22,317,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTC Solar during the 2nd quarter worth $15,047,000. 22.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FTC Solar

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, and software and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company markets its two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker systems under the Voyager brand name. Its software solutions include SunPath, a solution to enhance energy production; SunDAT, an online 3D solar PV design solution; and Atlas, a solar portfolio management solution.

