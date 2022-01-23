Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FULT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 1,095.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 657,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 602,761 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,450,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $134,532,000 after purchasing an additional 508,644 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,920,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,228,000 after purchasing an additional 428,721 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 11.7% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,609,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,172,000 after purchasing an additional 272,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,372,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FULT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.23. Fulton Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $19.17.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FULT. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other news, EVP David M. Campbell acquired 10,300 shares of Fulton Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

