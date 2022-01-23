Fulton Financial Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:FULT)

Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fulton Financial in a report released on Thursday, January 20th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther anticipates that the bank will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULT opened at $17.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.83. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

In related news, EVP David M. Campbell bought 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $175,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

