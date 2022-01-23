Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fusion Fuel Green (NASDAQ:HTOO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Fuel Green PLC involved in the production of green hydrogen. Fusion Fuel Green PLC, formerly known as HL Acquisitions Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of HTOO stock opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.50. Fusion Fuel Green has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $24.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 201,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 25,197 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,372,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 349,938 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fusion Fuel Green by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 43.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fusion Fuel Green Company Profile

Fusion Fuel Green PLC focuses on the production of hydrogen in Portugal, Southern Europe, and Morocco. The company intends to provide hydrogen generators to clients that operate their own green hydrogen plants; green hydrogen as an output from green hydrogen plants; and operational and monitoring services of green hydrogen plants using fusion fuel hydrogen generators.

