FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Siltronic AG Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SSLLF)

Siltronic AG (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Siltronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hesse now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $9.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $9.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $438.15 million during the quarter.

Separately, Oddo Bhf upgraded Siltronic from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Siltronic stock opened at $144.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.37. Siltronic has a 12-month low of $144.11 and a 12-month high of $162.80.

Siltronic Company Profile

Siltronic AG engages in the production of hyper pure silicon wafers used for semiconductor devices. It offers standard special and ultimate silicon TM, which includes polish wafers, epitaxial wafers, float zone, and power products. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Munchen, Germany.

