FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Chesapeake Energy Co. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now forecasts that the company will earn $9.56 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.46. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.84 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The company had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

CHK stock opened at $63.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $73.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4375 per share. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 3.4% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

