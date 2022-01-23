FY2021 EPS Estimates for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Reduced by Analyst

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $8.31 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.50. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Shares of LPI stock opened at $63.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.02. Laredo Petroleum has a 52 week low of $22.62 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 4.15.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($1.06). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 2,190.66%. The business had revenue of $379.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth about $177,629,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 596.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 969,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,943,000 after purchasing an additional 830,143 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,718,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $159,475,000 after purchasing an additional 483,443 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,044,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.60, for a total value of $972,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Encap Energy Capital Fund Ix, sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $36,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

