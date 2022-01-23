FY2021 EPS Estimates for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for Roche in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.85 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.86. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RHHBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roche from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.81.

Shares of RHHBY stock opened at $49.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.10. Roche has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $52.47.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHHBY. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,674,000 after buying an additional 1,045,078 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after purchasing an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 4th quarter valued at $4,648,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Roche during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,556,000. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Roche by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 475,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,790,000 after purchasing an additional 76,745 shares during the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roche Company Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

