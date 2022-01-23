FY2022 EPS Estimates for CAE Inc. Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.64. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CAE. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE:CAE opened at $24.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its 200-day moving average is $28.36. CAE has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CAE by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,595,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,749,000 after purchasing an additional 333,708 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in CAE by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,639,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,475 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CAE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,549,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $225,506,000 after purchasing an additional 599,328 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CAE by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,083,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,559,000 after buying an additional 59,375 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in CAE by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,804,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,530,000 after buying an additional 201,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.17% of the company’s stock.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

