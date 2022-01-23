Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta. Gambling.com Group Limited is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

Get Gambling.com Group alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Gambling.com Group from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

GAMB stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.78. Gambling.com Group has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $16.97. The company has a current ratio of 14.47, a quick ratio of 14.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Gambling.com Group had a net margin of 47.66% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $10.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Gambling.com Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAMB. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. 7.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited is a marketing company as well as provider of digital marketing services. The company through its proprietary technology platform, publishes a portfolio of premier branded websites including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. It operates principally in Ireland, the United States and Malta.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gambling.com Group (GAMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gambling.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gambling.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.