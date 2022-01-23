Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by RVB Capital Management LLC

RVB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 6.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Gaming and Leisure Properties makes up about 2.3% of RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. RVB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 99,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 33,327 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 770.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 232,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,793,000 after acquiring an additional 206,196 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $358,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 741,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 67,194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLPI opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

GLPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Scotiabank cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

In related news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,541 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.27, for a total transaction of $1,619,024.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang bought 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, for a total transaction of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

