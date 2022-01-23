Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GLPI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho increased their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.43.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $43.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $39.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 47.92%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.47 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 107.20%.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total value of $107,553.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $137,130.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025 over the last quarter. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 22,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 124.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.