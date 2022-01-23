Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Price Target Lowered to $463.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Generac from $513.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $470.21.

GNRC opened at $271.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. Generac has a 1-year low of $243.21 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total value of $4,426,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $9,025,450. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at $2,038,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Generac by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth about $1,161,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Generac by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Generac by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 5,096 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

