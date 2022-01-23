General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $215.73 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $215.73.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 504.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the period. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,612,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,480 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

GD traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $206.54. 1,237,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,014,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $203.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.39. The company has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics has a one year low of $146.53 and a one year high of $214.70.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

