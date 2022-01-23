General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $8,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

GIS opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.97 and its 200-day moving average is $62.12. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.20%.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 47,306 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $3,072,997.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.