Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Genius Sports from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genius Sports in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Benchmark cut their price target on Genius Sports from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $6.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.83. Genius Sports has a twelve month low of $6.22 and a twelve month high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $62,387,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,835,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $52,251,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,833,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Genius Sports during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,134,000. 43.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

