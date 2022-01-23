Genmab A/S Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.66 Per Share (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Genmab A/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst A. Goonewardene now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.66 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Genmab A/S’s FY2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GMAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim cut Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.14.

NASDAQ GMAB opened at $33.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average of $42.56. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $366.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.46 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 36.35%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strategic Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 40.8% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Genmab A/S by 23.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Genmab A/S by 16.7% during the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

