Glovista Investments LLC Buys 54,334 Shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT)

Glovista Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 133,535 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,334 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF comprises 0.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF were worth $2,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

Shares of QAT opened at $21.79 on Friday. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $22.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.20.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.059 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

