Glovista Investments LLC Makes New $7.43 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 336,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,433,000. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Glovista Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Glovista Investments LLC owned 1.84% of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 30,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 35,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.27. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 52 week low of $19.82 and a 52 week high of $24.80.

