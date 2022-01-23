Glovista Investments LLC Takes Position in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE)

Glovista Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VWE. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $33,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $454,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 184.0% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 207,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 134,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 136.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 214,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 123,969 shares in the last quarter. 44.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VWE opened at 9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.38. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a 12 month low of 8.88 and a 12 month high of 13.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 10.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 10.48.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.14 by -0.09. The business had revenue of 55.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 66.60 million. Analysts expect that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 10.45 per share, for a total transaction of 52,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy D. Proctor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of 11.05 per share, with a total value of 110,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,050 in the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Vintage Wine Estates from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, cut their price target on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.92.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces wine. It offers products through other retail stores. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Santa Rosa, California.

