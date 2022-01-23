Goldcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $38,234.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000833 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goldcoin has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $38,234.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.99 or 0.00307920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010213 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000732 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Goldcoin Profile

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,832,940 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Goldcoin is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Buying and Selling Goldcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

