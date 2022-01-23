Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,481 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.69% of STAG Industrial worth $112,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STAG. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1,397.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,134,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924,824 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 26.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,224 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $50,193,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 623.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 950,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,299,000 after purchasing an additional 818,984 shares during the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.40 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.55.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $142.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on STAG. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

