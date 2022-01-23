Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 30,640 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 806,348 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of Garmin worth $125,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,088,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $169,258,000 after buying an additional 16,597 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Garmin by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 11,632 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,470,000. AGF Investments America Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 9.9% during the third quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 128,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Garmin by 527.5% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,016 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,090,000 after purchasing an additional 205,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $121.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.24. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.59 and a fifty-two week high of $178.80. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Garmin from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.29.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

