Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 100,643 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 542,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,643 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.45% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $131,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $108,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $242.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $259.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.78. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.08 and a fifty-two week high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

