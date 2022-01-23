Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Critical Review

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) and Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Portillos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Good Times Restaurants 13.54% 31.48% 7.79% Portillos N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Good Times Restaurants and Portillos, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Good Times Restaurants 0 0 0 0 N/A Portillos 0 3 6 0 2.67

Portillos has a consensus target price of $52.75, indicating a potential upside of 109.49%. Given Portillos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Portillos is more favorable than Good Times Restaurants.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Good Times Restaurants and Portillos’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Good Times Restaurants $123.95 million 0.45 $16.79 million $1.29 3.47 Portillos $455.47 million 1.98 $12.26 million N/A N/A

Good Times Restaurants has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Portillos.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

37.0% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.2% of Portillos shares are held by institutional investors. 25.5% of Good Times Restaurants shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Good Times Restaurants beats Portillos on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants, Inc. owns, operates and franchises restaurants in Colorado and Wyoming. It operates through the following segments: Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard restaurants; and Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar restaurants. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Golden, CO.

About Portillos

Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

