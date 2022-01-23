Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) Given New C$3.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FOOD. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Acumen Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Goodfood Market from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.00 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on shares of Goodfood Market from C$12.00 to C$6.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Goodfood Market presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$5.83.

Shares of FOOD opened at C$3.26 on Wednesday. Goodfood Market has a 1-year low of C$3.19 and a 1-year high of C$14.72. The stock has a market cap of C$243.35 million and a PE ratio of -7.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and grocery products in Canada. The company offers ready-to-eat and breakfast meals, which include ready-to-blend smoothies and other breakfast items, prepared meals, cooked meats and sides, and salads and soups; and private-label grocery items in various categories, such as bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, and kitchen essentials, as well as olive oil, juice, and chocolate cookies.

