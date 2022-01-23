Goose Finance (EGG) Achieves Market Cap of $242,537.81

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. In the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded down 21.8% against the dollar. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $242,537.81 and approximately $69,395.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002813 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00044664 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006023 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars.

