Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Shares Sold by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,090 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Gossamer Bio worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 193.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 119.4% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 13,322 shares during the last quarter. 70.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gossamer Bio alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOSS. Citigroup raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a market cap of $786.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 10.42. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.02). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Laura Carter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total transaction of $29,118.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

Featured Article: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Gossamer Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gossamer Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.