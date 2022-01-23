Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Buys 60,546 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 289.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,546 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.13% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $672,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 791.2% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,893,000 after buying an additional 333,507 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 30,848.3% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 764,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,551,000 after buying an additional 761,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,103,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLIC stock opened at $52.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 24.19% and a return on equity of 41.70%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

In other news, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fusen Ernie Chen sold 50,000 shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $3,344,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,784 shares of company stock worth $6,988,982. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

